US bans imports of Russian oil, gas

WASHINGTON DC (T-ASS): The United States is imposing a ban on all energy imports from Russia. This was stated by US President Joe Biden, speaking on Tuesday at the White House with a speech on the situation around Ukraine.

“Today I am announcing that the United States has targeted the main artery of the Russian economy. We are imposing a ban on all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy. This means that Russian oil will no longer be able to enter US ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war machine. This is a move that has strong bipartisan support in Congress and, I believe, in the country. Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and have made it clear that we will not participate in subsidizing Putin’s war. We made this decision after close consultations with our allies and partners around the world, especially in Europe,” the president said. According to him, the US understands that its European allies will not be able to join the ban on Russian energy imports.

The decision to ban imp-orts of Russian oil and gas will hit the US itself, but Washington believes it mu-st take this step, Biden said.

“This is a step we are taking to create additional problems for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but there will be costs for us here in the United St-ates,” he said. “Both Repu-blicans and Democrats un-derstand this. Both Repub-licans and Democrats have made it clear that we have to do this,” Biden added. In particular, the American leader acknowledged that gasoline prices will continue to rise in the United States, despite the efforts of the authorities.

The US authorities urge the private sector not to inflate prices due to the consequences of sanctions against the Russian Federation, they will fight speculators. “For oil and gas companies and financial firms – we understand that [President Vladimir] Putin’s war against the people of Ukraine is causing prices to rise, we understand this, it’s obvious. But this is not an excuse for excessive price increases, profit inflation or any attempts to use this situation or American consumers, to exploit them. Russia’s aggression is costing us all dearly, and now is not the time for profit or price gouging. I want to make it clear that we will not tolerate this,” the President warned.

The United States should become an energy independent country, while Washington is also discussing with the EU the prospects for European countries to turn away oil and gas from Russia, Biden said.

“This crisis is a clear reminder that we need to become energy independent to protect our economy in the long term,” he said. “I’ve had a number of conversations in recent months with our European friends about how they themselves should get rid of Russian oil. This simply cannot go on,” Biden said.

