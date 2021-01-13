US bans Khuomeini controlled organisations

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Michael Pompeo, Secretary of State on Wednesday announced that the United States is imposing sanctions on two organizations controlled by the Supreme Leader of Iran, the Exec-ution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO) and Astan Quds Razavi (AQR).

He provided more details on the matter saying that, while masquerading as charitable organizations, EIKO and AQR control large portions of the Iranian economy, including assets seized from political dissidents and religious minorities, for the benefit of Sup-reme Leader Ali Khamenei, his office, and senior Iran-ian government officials.

These entities are being designated pursuant to Executive Order 13876, which targets the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian Supreme Leader’s Office (SLO), and their affiliates, pompeo mentioned. Secretary of State was of the view that, this action follows the Depar-tment of the Treasury’s November 2020 designation of the Bonyad Mosta-zafan, an immense conglomerate controlled by Khamenei with holdings in key sectors of Iran’s economy. Alongside Bonyad Mostazafan and the previously designated IRGC-owned entity, Khatam al-Anbiya, AQR, and EIKO are estimated to control more than half of the Iranian economy, he said.