The Belarus government has demanded closure of several offices of the US Diplomatic Mission including the office of the public relations department of the US Embassy, the office of United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the American Center in Minsk. According to US Special Representative for Belarus Julie Fisher, the Belarusian authorities informed the US Department of States about new policy regarding forcible closing down of certain US Diplomatic offices and dismissal of more than 20 local employees of US mission in Minsk. Apparently, Belarusian government has busted American public affairs offices who usually interact with Belarusian public during their routine work. In fact, Alexander Lukashenko has used the recipe told by his close ally Putin, who had effectively used this strategy against the US a few months back while enforcing a ban on local employees of US Diplomatic missions in Russia.

Apparently, America’s response to Belarusian strategy is very interesting. The US Department of States said that these measures will not force the American side to abandon the work of informing and interacting with people, which benefited the Belarusian people and contributed to the development of relations between the citizens of the two countries. The Blinken team further enumerated its contribution toward welfare of Belarusian people during the past, however if Lukashenko does not want welfare of his people than what Americans can do for them. People around the globe are surprised that Americans are so worried about Belarusian people more than Lukashenko, a longtime President of Belarus. Apparently, the US side is not ready to pause its interaction with Belarusian public, a phenomenon which is not suited to Lukashenko’s government because Public interaction provides the American Intelligence an opportunity to instigate Belarusian public against Lukashenko’s regime.

Presently, America’s position is pretty understandable, although America is actively preaching the benefits of people to people Ties and reformatory work of USAID in Belarus, however smart Lukashenko is fully aware of the trap that such people to people contacts and US’s legacy in the support of democracy is a poison for his Presidency, therefore he is not ready to fall into the Biden’s trap.