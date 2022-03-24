US blames China for military tasks in Arctic

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The United States is concerned about what China believes is military activity in the Arctic under the guise of scientific rese-arch in recent years. This was stated on Thursday at a hearing in the Senate of the US Congress by the head of the Northern Command of the US Armed Forces, General Glen Van Herk.

“The Chinese are active in the Arctic. Every year for the past five years, they have sent a ship to the Arctic under the guise of research activities for military purposes. Of course, we appreciate this,” he said.

According to the general, China is the country that is trying to influence the established world order, and the Arctic is a strategic region for the US. “Therefore, we need to be able to constantly work in the Arctic,” the Pentagon spokesman concluded.

