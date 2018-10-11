US bond yields high stymie world stocks’ recovery

LONDON (Reuters): World stocks flatlined on Wednesday just above eight-week lows, curbed by US long-dated borrowing costs near multi-year peaks, renewed fears for the global economy and the possibility of an Italy-EU clash over budget spending.

The effects on world markets of this week’s bond selloff that took US 10-year bond yields to seven-year highs were exacerbated by economic growth concerns stemming from trade conflicts and $80-per-barrel oil, as the International Monetary Fund cut its world GDP forecasts for the first time in two years.

The IMF’s estimates for the United States and China were both reduced, with the fund predicting the countries would feel the brunt of their trade war next year. It also slashed 2019 forecasts for emerging markets.

MSCI’s world equity index which has spent four days in the red, was flat. While most Asian markets rose .MIAPJ0000PUS, European shares slipped 0.2 percent as the technology and luxury sectors were hit by US tech weakness and fears of a Chinese economic slowdown. Wall Street futures indicated a flat opening for the S&P500, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was tipped to fall.

“We are seeing more investors opting to wait and see how risks surrounding rising US Treasury yields, global growth and China play out”, Jasper Lawler of London Capital Group said.

“Near-term risks to global financial stability have increased rapidly over the past few months. The markets have been relatively complacent, but we are starting to see an acknowledgement of these risks.”

In China, the yuan slipped against the dollar for the fifth session out of the past six to approach four-year lows hit in August.

The focus is on next week’s semi-annual US report on currencies which, many reckon, could accuse Beijing of manipulating the yuan depreciation.

Advertisements