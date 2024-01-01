US-bound migrants urge Trump not to ‘close the door’

WASHINGTON (AFP): Leopoldo Ferman wanted a Kamala Harris victory. Now he and other US-bound migrants hope that Donald Trump will leave the door open to them, despite his tough talk on immigration.

“I was hoping for Kamala to win because Trump was the one who put up the wall,” Ferman said, referring to the barriers that the Republican expanded during his first term as president along parts of the more than 3,000-kilometer (1,900 mile) long border.

“But we have nothing against him. We just hope there are improvements,” Ferman told AFP at a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The 47-year-old construction worker from Mexico’s northwestern state of Durango was injured in a work accident and now hopes to find a job in the United States to support his family.

He is seeking an appointment to request asylum through a cellphone application called CBP One introduced by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden to curb illegal migration.

Ferman already had an appointment, but his phone was stolen and he had to start over again.

Now he sees an uncertain future with Trump returning to the White House.

“I don’t know what’s coming,” Ferman said.

Trump has accused immigrants of “poisoning the blood of our country” and threatened to carry out the largest deportation of migrants in American history.

During his first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, he lent heavily on Mexico to turn back a tide of migrants from Central America.

On the eve of the election, Trump vowed to impose tariffs of at least 25 percent on goods coming from Mexico unless it stops an “onslaught of criminals and drugs.”

– Drop in arrivals –

Even before Trump’s election win, migrant arrivals at the Mexican-US border had fallen sharply compared with just months ago, when there had been a steady flow of migrants across the Rio Grande river between the two countries.

The number of US border patrol encounters with migrants crossing over from Mexico illegally dropped to around 54,000 in September, from a peak of nearly 250,000 in December, according to the US government.

The fall came after Biden issued an order in June to shut the border to asylum seekers after certain daily limits.

Francisco Riveros, a Peruvian who is waiting in Mexico for an appointment to request asylum in the United States, saw an upside to Trump’s victory, despite his threats and insults.

“I think it’s good that he won, that he’s restoring order to the country,” Riveros said.

Trump “said that there would be improvements, that immigrants would be chosen, no longer criminals (but only) hard-working people,” the 40-year-old added.

His optimism contrasted sharply with the mood of Yuliana Gamboa, a 20-year-old Venezuelan selling candy with her partner and young son on the streets of Guatemala City on their way to the US border.

“When we found out that Trump had won, it was a big disappointment,” said Gamboa, who hopes to be granted asylum without crossing the US border illegally.

“But with what Trump said, we don’t know if it will be possible,” she added.

The family are part of a wave of nearly eight million Venezuelans who have left their country due to a severe economic crisis.

Deimirys Leuche, a 21-year-old from Venezuelan traveling with eight family members, appealed to Trump not to “close the door” on them.

In Venezuela, “we had no life anymore” and “the situation is not going to improve,” said Leuche, referring to the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.

In the past, tough measures have not been able to stem the flow of people fleeing poverty and violence, she said.

“The borders have always been closed… and migration has never stopped,” she said.