US, Brunei discuss matters of mutual interest

F.P. Report

LONDON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministerial in London.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister II Erywan reaffirmed our countries’ longstanding friendship and cooperation and discussed issues of shared concern and priority, including economic ties, regional security, and human rights.

The Secretary noted the United States’ commitment to ASEAN centrality and ASEAN’s role in the regional architecture, adding that he looked forward to even greater U.S. engagement with ASEAN. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister II Erywan also discussed ASEAN’s role in resolving the crisis in Burma.

The Secretary thanked Foreign Minister II Erywan for Brunei’s work as chair on this issue and urged ASEAN to hold the Burmese military junta accountable to the consensus plan.