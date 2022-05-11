US calls for investigation into death of Al Jazeera reporter

TEL AVIV (RIA Novosti): US Ambassador to Israel Tom Naides demanded a thorough investigation into the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shirin Abu Akle, who was also an American citizen, during an Israeli military operation in Jenin.

“Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shirin Abu Akla of @AJArabic @AJEnglish. I call for a thorough investigation into her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin,” Naides wrote on his official Twitter page.

Earlier, an Arab satellite channel broadcasting from Qatar reported that Al Jazeera journalist Shirin Abu Akle was fatally shot in the head while covering an Israeli military raid on the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin in the West Bank. Her death was confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israel put forward the version that the reporter could have come under fire from Palestinian militants, but a colleague who was with her at the time of her death said that there were no shootings at their location.

