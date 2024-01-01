US calls for Israel to spare Beirut airport

WASHINGTON (AFP): The United States warned Israel on Monday not to attack Beirut airport or the roads leading to it, as the Israeli army carried out intensive strikes against Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.

“We think it’s very important that not only the airport be open, but that the roads to the airport be open, so that American citizens who want to leave can get out, but also citizens of other countries,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

The Israeli air force carried out a strike on Monday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, near the international airport, a security source told AFP.

For the past week, the United States has been chartering near-daily flights to get its citizens and their families out of the country as the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah escalates.

Some 900 people have taken the flights so far, Miller said, though he added that none of them were fully booked.

The US is also reserving seats on commercial flights that continue to operate.

Some 8,500 Americans have contacted the State Department to inquire about departure conditions, but this does not mean they all wish to leave, he added.

The spokesman also refused to comment on Israeli strikes in Lebanon — and Beirut in particular — and whether or not they respected international law.

“I don’t have a characterization of them one way or the other,” he said.

“But of course, we expect them to target Hezbollah in a way that complies with international humanitarian law and minimizes civilian casualties.”

The United States has at times criticized the number of people killed by Israel in Gaza — more than 41,000 over the past year — and President Joe Biden has called some of Israel’s actions there “over the top.”

But, so far, Washington hasn’t changed its policy of backing Israel in its expanding military operations.

Israel launched a vast military campaign in response to a bloody attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

In recent weeks it has expanded its war from the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is based, to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The US supports Israel’s offensive against Hezbollah, Miller said.

But, he added, “we are very cognizant of the many times in the past where Israel has gone in on what looked like limited operations and has stayed for months or for years.

“And ultimately, that’s not the outcome that we want to see.”