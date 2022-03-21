US calls Myanmar’s actions against Rohingya as genocide

WASHINGTON DC (TA-SS): The US administration considers the actions of the Myanmar authorities aga-inst the Rohingya people as genocide. This was annou-nced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday, speaking at the Washington Holocaust Me-morial Museum.

“One of my duties as Secretary of State is to establish on behalf of the United States cases of cruelty [in the world against any groups of the population].<…> In addition to the Holocaust, US came to the conclusion that genocide was committed seven tim-es. Today is the eighth time: I came concluded that representatives of the Myanm-ar Armed Forces committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the Rohingya. The decision I have come to is based on the study of the facts prepared by the State Depart-ment and legal analysis,” he said.

Blinken also announced $1 million in funding for a UN agency that is gathering evidence of cases of alleged genocide in Myanmar for future prosecution.

