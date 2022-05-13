‘US capable of ‘strike operations’ in Kabul’

KABUL (Tolo News): The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said the US maintains surveillance in Afghanistan and has the capability to conduct strike operations if “we see a threat emanating from the land of Afghanistan.” Talking to US congress members, Milley said that the military remains “committed to the very first mission statement that we got in Afghanistan which is to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a platform,” he said.

But the Islamic Emirate reiterated its promise that the Afghan soil will not be used against any country. “The Afghan borders have been secured more than ever and the Islamic Emirate remains committed to its promise that the Afghan soil will not be threat to any country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate. Analysts believe that the current Afghan government has yet to satisfy the international community about security in Afghanistan.

“The Afghan side must give satisfaction to the US and international community that there is no circle in Afghanistan that can threaten their countries, it must take necessary actions in cooperation with the international community,” said Hekmatullah Hekmat, a military veteran.

