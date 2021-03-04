US Capitol Police asks for National Guard to stay on-site for 2 more months

Ursula Perano

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday asked that the National Guard remain on-site for an additional 60 days due to ongoing security concerns surrounding the building, AP reports.

Why it matters: While many lawmakers are eager for security measures surrounding the Capitol — including fencing and an increased law enforcement presence — to be lightened, the ask by Capitol Police showcases the potential for ongoing threats.

On Thursday alone, the House cancelled votes due to FBI and Homeland Sec-urity warnings of a potential threat to the Capitol.

What they’re saying: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference on Thursday that she’ll leave decisions on the National Guard to security officials.

Defense officials confirmed that the request is under review at the Penta-gon, and that the Guard has started checking states for availability of their troops, in an effort to be prepared if final Defense Department approval is given. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security predict violent domestic extremists attacks will increase in 2021, according to a report obtained by Axios.

The joint report says extremists have discussed plans to take control of the Capitol and “remove Democratic lawmakers” on or about March 4. The House canceled its plans for Thursday votes as word of the possible threats spread.

The extremist group is unidentified in the report, but Capitol police told congressional staffers the FBI has intelligence that it’s the Three Percenters militia group, according to a person present during the briefing.

The FBI and Capitol Police aren’t aware of any increase in hotel reservations in D.C. or flight reservations to the area, but Capitol Police are conducting intelligence briefings for officers and going to an “all hands” schedule (no days off) through March 6, the source said.