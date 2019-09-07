US Centcom chief General McKenzie reaches Islamabad on important visit

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The United States Central Command (Centcom) commander General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, along with his 17-member defence delegation on Friday night arrived in Pakistan on an important visit.

According to reports, General Kenneth McKenzie Jr’s special chartered plane landed at Nur Khan Airbase. The US general, during his visit to Pakistan, will hold important meetings with civil and military leadership.

Reports added that the US general’s visit to Pakistan, amid rising tension between Pakistan and Indian, has a significant importance.