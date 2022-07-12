US-China bargain over Ukraine issue

According to the media, the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken has told his Chinese counterpart that China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine is complicating the already US-China fragile relationship. According to Blinken, there is clear aggression, and he doesn’t believe that China is acting in a way that is neutral.

The US-Chinese relations have crippled significantly over the recent years, after former US President Donald Trump adopted a protectionist policy regarding growing Chinese ingress in the American market and put a ban on Chinese technological giants in his country, besides imposing heavy tariffs on Chinese goods in a bid to diversify its consumers market. In fact, American Strategists conceived China as a potential threat to the US’s global status, military and economic influence in the world, therefore US government steadily changed its policy regarding Taiwan, strengthen its strategic partnership with India, and intensified its pressure on Beijing on the issues of human rights in Tibet and western Xinjiang. Washington also backed pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and enhanced US military presence in the Indo-Pacific waters beside the formation of strategic alliances and partnerships with the states in the region.

The US-China relations further deteriorated after Russia invaded Ukraine and Beijing stood by the side of Moscow and completely ignored the continuous demand and pressure of the United States and its allies for condemnation of Russia’s aggression against Kyiv. China followed a quite different course on the Ukraine issue, it abstain from anti-Russia voting, backed the Russian stance on the issue, and called on the west to accept the genuine security needs of Russia and desist from encroachment in Russia’s backyard.

Although US officials and western nations had been continuously urging China to change its position on the issue of Ukraine, China refused to criticize Russia’s action and condemned Western sanctions against Moscow, and blamed the US and NATO for provocation of the situation around Ukraine. Russia and China had established close defense ties and Russian fighter jets had been a part of Chinese military drill over the Indo-Pacific waters, and Strait of Taiwan during the past months.

According to reports, the Chief Diplomat of both nations held five hours-long discussions on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali during which Blinken persuaded China to abandon its support for Russia. At the same time, Wang presented four demands to the United States including a list of Beijing’s major concerns regarding US policy, proposed remedial actions to be taken by Washington, a review of US certain legislation along with eight areas of mutual interest, and cooperation of both nations. According to reports, the Chinese side has clearly indicated that American actions in the Indo-Pacific waters are destabilizing the status quo and had created a warlike situation in the region instead of creating open lines of communication in territorial waters.

Biden administration had been working to break off the Russia-Chinese nexus to single out Moscow, while China was not ready to support its stanch rival against first door neighbor. Currently, the Chinese Foreign Minister has given a wish list to Blinken stating the price for China’s neutrality on the Ukrainian issue. Apparently, the Chinese supported Russia against their common foe, while Americans are only used to attacking their enemy by the way of isolation, hence Beijing must remember that it is next in line.