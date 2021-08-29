US-China competition in South China Sea

Spokesman of Chinese Ministry of Defense, Tan Kefei termed the passage of two US warships through the Taiwan Strait a provocation and protested to the Biden administration. Tan Kefei observed that the United States has repeatedly committed similar provocative actions of a very bad nature and accused the US to be the main breacher of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, creating the highest security risks in this area. According to the Spokesman, Taiwan is an integral part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the American side must understand the situation and stop provocations. Tan Kefei further said that Chinese armed forces maintain combat readiness and are capable of defending state sovereignty and territorial integrity at any time. According to reports, two US Navy warships Fletcher class destroyer USS-Kidd (DD-661) and US Coast Guard cutter Douglas Munro (WMSL-755) sailed through the Taiwan Strait a day earlier. While responding to Chinese allegations, US Navy said that American ships sailed through international waters.

Presently, the South China Sea and adjacent waters had attracted the attention of the whole world due to ongoing US-China controversy. The region earned huge importance during the early 1970s, when it was revealed that there are huge reserves of oil and natural gas in South China Sea and after this revelation several countries including Indonesia, Philippine, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunei claimed their ownership on these waters and Islands. However, China claims that all these waters come under China’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZs) and it constructed several artificial Islands, military, and industrial outposts in the South China Sea to strengthen its grip in the area. US backed its allies in the region including Taiwan, South Korea, and Philippines and conducted several Naval drills namely “Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs)” during previous years to demonstrate its presence in the region. The US-China rivalry in the South China Sea has entered the decisive phase. Both nations are calibrating their maneuvers gradually while taking advantage of international laws and past references, however the role of the regional countries in the dispute would decide the grand finale of this competition.