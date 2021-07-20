The United States and its allies are alleging the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for its pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace, and accused China for constituting a major threat to their economic and national security. According to Western governments and Scholars the Chinese Secret Service, Ministry of State Security (MSS) has fostered an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain. Despite it, the United States alleged MSS for exploiting vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server in a massive cyber espionage operation that indiscriminately compromised thousands of computers and networks, in Viscose rayon the US and EU.

Recently, a US Federal grand jury in San Diego California, indicted four Chinese nationals and officers of Hainan State Security Department, provincial branch of MSS for their involvement in a computer inclusion campaign targeting intellectual properties and confidential business information including infectious disease research. The US Department of Justice accused Chinese national for coordinating, facilitating, and managing computer hackers and linguists at Hainan Xiao Dun and other MSS front companies to conduct hacking for Chinese government entities. According to Department of Justice, these China backed hackers had conducted hacking in various fields including aviation, defense, government, healthcare, maritime and biopharmaceutical industries and hit government entities and private firms of a number of countries including US, Austria, Canada, Cambodia, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UK and Switzerland. As said, the American FBI has investigated the cases of use of unfair tactics by the Chinese government to give one-sided economic advantages to its companies and criminal sectors through criminal intrusion and theft.

The US government accused China for demonstrating irresponsible behavior in cyberspace by indiscriminate compromise of global network security and knowingly harboring cyber criminals and collaborating with them. The United States expressed intention to impose consequences on China’s malicious cyber actors for their irresponsible behavior in cyberspace. The United States claims that these activities can be linked to the hacker groups known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 and Advanced Persistent Threat 31 and have been conducted from the territory of China for the purpose of intellectual property theft and espionage. The US government and its ally European Union has urged Chinese authorities to adhere to the norms and responsible state behaviour as endorsed by all UN member states and not allow its territory to be used for malicious cyber activities and take all appropriate measures and feasible steps to detect, investigate and address the situation.

Earlier, the United States has accused Russia for similar hacking activities and now it leveled the same allegations against China. However, the facts remain unearthed and the situation emerged as a blame game from both sides. Although, the US and its allies, particularly European Union, are in efforts to stall these cyber-attacks being carried out by the hackers backed by their political rivals Russia and China. Although, US and EU are persuading China to adhere to UN laid norms and regulations to curb cyber crimes, they are well aware of how much big powers including the US and European Union respect the UN policies and decisions. Presently, the United Nations has lost its status of world regulator or peace guarantor and posed to be a tool for big powers to enforce their agenda on the world. Therefore, it would be better for the US and EU to retort stone blitzing of both belligerents with Ironfist and end this media war.