US: China experiencing slowdown in growth

F.P. Report

BERLIN: The West cannot “completely protect itself from the economic consequences” of its own sanctions against the Russian Federation. This is what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted on Wednesday at a press conference in the suburbs of Bonn on the eve of a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

“Obviously, inflation is a concern in many parts of the world: in the US, in the UK, and also in the rest of Europe. Obviously, higher energy prices, food prices, other commodity prices [are also a concern],” she said, arguing at the same time that the reason for the rise in prices was largely the special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

“And we understood that there would be consequences, that we would not be able to completely insulate ourselves from the economic consequences, but the principles that we all adopted when we were considering what sanctions packages to introduce, as I said, [is] that we want the maximum impact on Russia, maximum negative impact, to reduce its ability to wage war now and demonstrate [military] strength in the future, and minimize the side effects on us When we think about sanctions on the energy industry and other sanctions, this is always at the center of our discussions,” the head of the US Treasury continued.

“We have inflation, obviously, the Fed is tightening monetary policy to address it. We are in a global environment where there are significant risks and pressures, but I really don’t expect the United States to fall into a recession. I think Europe is perhaps a bit more, a bit more vulnerable and of course more exposed on the energy front than the United States is. I’m not going to make a forecast here. But you know, this is an environment that is filled with risks, both with respect to inflation, and also potential slowdowns.”

She said that in China, certainly the lockdowns look like they are impeding the production and flow of goods and services, given how extensive they are, and compounding supply chain difficulties that we’ve had that have boosted prices, although some of those pressures seem to be mitigating the developments in China exacerbate those supply chain pressures. And so that’s a source of concern.

China also seems to be experiencing a slowdown in growth. And as one of the largest economies in the in the globe, China’s economic performance really has spillover impacts on growth all around the world. And so that that is a factor that affects the global outlook and we’re monitoring carefully what happens in, what happens in China and what their policy responses are.

With respect to tariffs, discussions about tariffs are underway in the administration. I’ve said previously that I think that some of the tariffs that were imposed by President Trump in retaliation for China’s unfair trade practices, some of them, to me seem as though they impose more harm on consumers and businesses and aren’t very strategic in the sense of addressing real issues we have with China, whether it concerns supply chain vulnerabilities, national security issues, or other unfair trade practices.

She also called it “very natural” attempts to force the Russian Federation to at least partially pay for the restoration of Ukraine.

According to her, “the EU has made it clear that it intends to stop importing oil by the end of this year.”

“This gives a significant amount of time to make sure it can be done properly so that there are no associated price spikes,” Yellen added.

The United States is unlikely to renew the general license allowing Russia to make payments to service its foreign debt, but Washington has not yet made a final decision on this, said Yellen.

“I consider it reasonably likely that the license will be allowed to expire. There is no final decision on this. However, I think it is unlikely that this would continue,” the head of the Ministry of Finance said.

This license expires May 25th.

