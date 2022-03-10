US claims Ukraine’s biolaboratories provide “biological safety”

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): Biolaboratories in Ukraine are involved in providing “biological security”, there are about 12 such facilities, Avril Haynes, director of national intelligence of the United States, said on Thursday.

“There are just over 12 biolabs operating in Ukr-aine, mostly. And what they do is Ukrainian biosecurity and public health measures. And that’s basically what they are for. And I think the US government is providing assistance or, at least it has in the past, indeed, in the context of biosecurity, which we do globally in relation to a number of different countries,” Haynes said, answering questions from lawmakers at a hearing in the Senate Intelli-gence Select Committee of the US Congress.

The head of national intelligence claims that Ukraine does not seek to develop either bacteriological or nuclear weapons.

“No, let me be clear: according to our assessment, Ukraine does not seek to develop either biological weapons or nuclear weapons. from legislators on whether there are any research centers in Ukraine involved in the creation of biological weapons.

William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), announced on Thursday that American intelligence does not see the prospect of distancing China from Russia in connection with the situation around Ukraine.

“Firstly, the Chinese leadership has invested a lot in partnership with Russia. And I do not expect this to change in the foreseeable future,” the head of the department stressed in Langley, he said.

