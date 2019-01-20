US Commander, COAS discuss Afghan peace process

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A US delegation led by Gen Joseph L Votel, Commander US CENTCOM, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday at the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

According to the military’s media wing, the geo-strategic environment, regional security and Afghanistan peace and reconciliation process were discussed.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan army’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

The COAS reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional peace, adding that, despite constraints Pakistan has contributed to all efforts for regional peace and would continue to do so.

Earlier on January 17, Gen Qamar assured US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad of continued efforts for bringing peace in the region.

A US delegation headed by Khalilzad had met with the army chief at the GHQ, Rawalpindi to discuss Afghan peace and reconciliation, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The delegation, which also included Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis, Commander Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Miller, appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards the peace process.