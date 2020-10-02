US commends Italy for repatriating its citizens from Syria

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Repatriating and prosecuting terrorists is the most effective way to keep them from returning to the battlefield.

Italy has demonstrated its continued commitment to this approach by repatriating an Italian citizen, who is an alleged ISIS supporter from Syria, to stand trial in a court of law. The United States commends the Government of Italy for the important example it continues to set and encourages all nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens who have traveled to Syria and Iraq to support ISIS.

The United States further commends the Government of Italy for repatriating the Italian citizen’s four children, who now have a chance for a better life in Italy. The United States also thanks the Syrian Democratic Forces for their tremendous contributions in the defeat of the ISIS so-called caliphate and their continued and steadfast efforts to prevent ISIS fighters or their family members from ever returning to terrorism.