US concerned on escalation of hostilities

KABUL (Agencies): The US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson has expressed sadness on the recent terrorist attacks in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Laghman. “I condemn the rise in violence,” Wilson said, “In a year that held out such promises and hope, there has been far too much tragedy in Afghanistan.”

Wilson called for a comprehensive ceasefire in the country, saying that “one death caused by political violence is too many.” A car bombing that targeted the convey governor of Laghman killed eight people and wounded 36 others. Earlier, at least 15 people, including school children were killed and 4o others wounded in Ghani Khil district of Nangarhar.

In reaction to the attack in Ghani Khil district, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in a statement said that such attacks undermined the Afghan peace process. The commission called the attack in contrast with the international norms and urged the security forces to detain the perpetrators and hold them accountable. “The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission once again asks the Taliban group and government to stop the war and agree on a ceasefire,” the statement said.

High Council for National Reconciliation said that such attacks amid hopes for ending the longest conflicts in Afghanistan were concerning the people. The attacks were not claimed by any group but both the Taliban and IS-K or so called Daesh are active in eastern Afghanistan.