US concerns about China’s military activity in Taiwan

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability, U.S. Department of State press release on Sunday mentioned.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Tai-wan.”

The press release further added that “We have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability, and we will maintain our commitments as outlined in the Three Communiqués, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances. The U-.S. commitment to Taiw-an is rock solid and contr-ibutes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.”

“We will continue to stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values and deepen our ties with democratic Taiwan.”