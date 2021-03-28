US condemns PRC’s sanctions on Two USCIRF commissioners

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Ant-ony J. Blinken, Secretary of State on Sunday condemned the People’s Republic of China, emphasizing that United States condemns the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) baseless sanctions on two U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) commissioners apparently in retaliation for U.S. sanctions on PRC officials connected with serious human rights abuse in Xinjiang.

This comes after the PRC’s January sanctions on 28 U.S. officials and July 2020 sanctions on U.S. officials and organizations promoting democracy and human rights around the world, Secretary of State remarked.

He further commented that Beijing’s attempts to intimidate and silence those speaking out for human rights and fundamental freedoms only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.