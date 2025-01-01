US conducts strikes against Daesh group: Somali govt

MOGADISHU (AFP): The United States and Somalia have conducted air strikes on Daesh group targets in northern Somalia, the Somali federal government said Wednesday.

The extremist group has a relatively small presence in the east African country compared to the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab, but experts have warned of growing activity.

A coordinated operation led by the United States African Command (AFRICOM) with the federal government had targeted “known hideouts of Daesh terrorists” based in the Golis mountains in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, Mogadishu said.

The strikes were carried out Tuesday night, a short statement said, adding initial reports “suggest that multiple Daesh fighters were killed, with no civilian casualties reported.” No further details were given.

Puntland authorities have not commented on the strikes.

The statement said the strikes complemented a “larger counter-terrorism initiative” currently being undertaken by local forces in the Al-Miskeed mountain range.

The Puntland Defense Forces have been carrying out operations in the region against Daesh since December, with the extremist group said to have established a presence in the Golis mountains.

It follows US strikes in February, which Puntland authorities said had killed “key figures” in Daesh, without giving further details.