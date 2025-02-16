US Confirms Europe Will Not Be Part of Ukraine Peace Talks, Sparking Diplomatic Tensions

Munich, February 16, 2025; The United States has confirmed that Europe will not have a seat at the table in upcoming peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a decision that has fueled concerns among European leaders about being sidelined in discussions that could shape the continent’s future security.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, President Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, stated that the U.S. would act as an intermediary in the talks, with only Ukraine and Russia as direct participants. Asked about the possibility of European involvement, Kellogg was blunt: “I think that’s not gonna happen.”

This announcement follows Trump’s surprise move earlier in the week to initiate direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy without prior consultation with European allies. The sudden push for peace talks has reinforced growing tensions over the U.S. shifting its global priorities, with the Trump administration emphasizing border security and countering China over deep involvement in European affairs.

European Backlash and Strategic Concerns

European leaders quickly voiced their frustration. Finnish President Alexander Stubb rejected the idea of being excluded, stating, “There’s no way we can have negotiations about Ukraine or European security without Europeans at the table.” French and Polish officials are reportedly planning an emergency meeting to formulate a unified response.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged European nations to take action rather than complain, emphasizing the need for concrete proposals and increased defense spending. Meanwhile, U.S. officials have circulated a questionnaire to European capitals, asking how many troops they would be willing to deploy as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy’s Call for a European Army

Amid fears that Europe can no longer fully rely on U.S. protection, Zelenskiy made a bold call for the creation of a European army that would include Ukraine. “Europe’s future must depend only on Europeans,” he stated. However, skepticism remains, as NATO has traditionally served as Europe’s primary military alliance, and past proposals for an EU-led army have struggled to gain traction.

G7 Unity and Economic Pressure on Russia

Despite the widening rift between the U.S. and Europe over peace talks, G7 foreign ministers—including U.S. officials—released a statement pledging to work together toward a durable peace for Ukraine with strong security guarantees. Additionally, U.S. officials signaled a willingness to pressure Russia economically, with Kellogg emphasizing the need to target Putin’s oil revenues as part of a broader strategy.

As diplomatic maneuvering intensifies, Zelenskiy remains firm that Ukraine will not accept a deal made behind its back, while European leaders weigh their next steps in ensuring they remain integral to any resolution.

