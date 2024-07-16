US confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea

WASHINGTON (AA) : The US military confirmed Monday that Yemen’s Houthi group launched “multiple attacks” in the Red Sea against a vessel carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China.

The Houthis used one uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and two small boats in the attack against the MT Bentley I, a Panama-flagged, Israel-owned, Monaco-operated tanker vessel, US Central Command said on X, reporting no damage or injuries.

“Later, Iranian-backed Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen over the Red Sea toward MT Bentley I,” it said.

Separately, the army said the Houthi group attacked the MT Chios Lion, a Liberian-flagged, Marshall Islands-owned, Greek-operated crude oil tanker, with a USV in the Red Sea.

“The USV caused damage, but MT Chios Lion has not requested assistance. No injuries have been reported at this time,” it added.

Stressing that “continued reckless behavior” by the Houthis threatens regional stability, CENTCOM said they “claim to be acting on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza and yet they are targeting and threatening the lives of third country nationals who have nothing to do with the conflict in Gaza.”

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.