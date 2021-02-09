US congratulates Visegrad Group (V4) on 30 years of Partnership

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: United States congratulated Hungary Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic for celebrating 30 years of Partnership, on Tuesday.

According to the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, Department Spokesperson on Tuesday has stated that the United States congratulates the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia on 30 years of partnership in the Visegrád Group (V4) format.

As NATO Allies and EU member states, V4 countries play important roles in strengthening Central Europe and the Transatlantic Alliance, the spokesperson added.

While mentioning the evolution of historic partnership the spokesperson noted that since its establishment in 1991 to support accession to NATO and the European Union, the V4 has amplified the collective voices of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia on important regional issues, including by supporting the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkans and the EU’s Eastern Partnership countries through International Visegrád Fund programs to strengthen democratic institutions and civil society.

Price remarked that United States looks forward to continued dialogue with the Visegrád Group to address shared challenges, including fighting and recovering from the global pandemic; improving cyber and energy security; combating climate change; countering disinformation and malign influence; and strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, and independent media.