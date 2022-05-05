US Congress approves No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved the NOPEC (No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act) anti-cartel bill, which would allow the federal government to file antitrust lawsuits against members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in courts. The meeting was broadcast on the Committee’s website.

17 senators supported the initiative, four voted against. “Under current legislation, the [U.S.] Department of Justice is unable to prevent OPEC and its members from coordinating oil production in order to manipulate price and supply, which leads to an increase in the costs of Americans. <…> This <…> bill will give the Department of Justice the authority sue members of the oil cartel for antitrust violations. This means that we will apply US antitrust laws against OPEC countries or, importantly, against Russian state-owned producers if they are involved in anti-competitive cartel activities,” the senator argued before the vote. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) co-sponsored the bill.

Its purpose is to empower US courts to hear antitrust cases against OPEC countries and other states that Washington believes are involved in oil cartel deals. NOPEC amends US antitrust laws. According to the bill, any joint actions of the governments of other countries aimed at limiting oil production and setting prices for it are recognized as illegal.

A year ago, a similar bill was supported by the relevant committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress. The initiative has yet to be considered by both Houses of the Whole. If the bill is approved by the Senate and the House of Representatives, it will go to the President of the United States for signature. As noted by Reuters, at the moment it is difficult to say whether the bill will gain enough votes for it to be passed by Congress. The White House has not yet indicated whether Washington Chief of Staff Joe Biden supports this initiative.

In one version or another, they have been trying to pass this bill for about 20 years. In 2007, under the 43rd US President George W. Bush, one of the variants of this initiative was carried out both through the Senate and through the House of Representatives of the Congress. Then they did not even send it to the head of state for signature, as he promised to veto it.

The head of the US Department of Energy believes that Washington should abandon Russian uranium: The United States should no longer send money to Russia for uranium and any other type of fuel. This opinion was expressed on Thursday by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

At a hearing before the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, she was asked if President Joe Biden intended to impose a ban on Russian uranium imports. “I will let the president make this statement, but I can say that this is an issue on which I think we have a lot in common [with lawmakers]. We should not send money to Russia for American energy, nor for any or any other reason,” the minister said.

According to her, the Energy Ministry is “developing a full-fledged uranium strategy” as part of an interdepartmental process. Granholm added that the United States wants to be sure it can feed its nuclear reactors with high levels of low enriched uranium (HALEU, 5 to 20 percent enriched uranium). “If we get rid of [uranium from] Russia right now, we want to be sure that we will be able to continue supporting [US nuclear reactors],” she said.

She has previously said the United States is working to cut uranium imports from Russia by building up its capacity.

