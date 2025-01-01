US Congressional delegation meets COAS Gen Asim Munir

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : A United States Congressional delegation, led by Congressman Jack Bergman and comprising Congressmen Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson, met ’Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, both parties discussed matters of mutual interest, regional stability, and defence collaboration. They reached an understanding to sustain a relationship anchored in mutual respect, shared values, and strategic alignment.

The US lawmakers commended Pakistan’s armed forces for their steadfast role in the war against terrorism and acknowledged the strategic resilience and determination exhibited by Pakistan and its populace.

The delegation reiterated its respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty and voiced a strong commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas including security, trade, investment, and economic growth.

Gen Syed Asim Munir expressed gratitude for the delegation’s visit and stated, “I appreciate your visit to Pakistan and I wish to further deepen and broaden the longstanding partnership between our two nations.”

Prior to this engagement, both US and Pakistani delegations held a comprehensive discussion on bilateral relations and various shared concerns. The conversations encompassed economic growth, trade, investment, and security, with a particular focus on counter-terrorism and border management.

The Pakistani side included Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha.

As part of the meeting, both sides signed memorandums of understanding aimed at facilitating training cooperation in the field of information technology.