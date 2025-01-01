US Congressman Joe Wilson Urges Pakistan to Release Imran Khan

US Congressman Joe Wilson has urged Pakistan’s leadership to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that his freedom would be a significant step toward strengthening US-Pakistan relations. In a letter addressed to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Wilson emphasized that democracy in Pakistan is crucial for fostering strong ties with the United States.

Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina and assistant majority whip, made his appeal public on February 7, sharing his letter on X (formerly Twitter). “Grateful to send this letter today to the political and military leaders of Pakistan to free Imran Khan,” he wrote.

While acknowledging his disagreements with Khan over his stance on China and Russia, Wilson maintained that democracy cannot function if political opponents are jailed on politically motivated charges rather than being defeated in elections. Hours after releasing his letter, Wilson reiterated his demand on the floor of the US House of Representatives, accusing Pakistan’s military of undermining democracy. He also linked Trump’s legal challenges to Khan’s situation, stating that both leaders have faced politically motivated persecution.

Wilson’s remarks have been widely shared by PTI members and supporters on social media, while critics argue that US-Pakistan relations have historically remained strong even under military rule. This is not Wilson’s first appeal for Khan’s release; he had previously posted “Free Imran Khan” on January 23, indicating his continued interest in Pakistan’s political affairs.

Source: The Express Tribune