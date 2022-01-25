US congressmen will visit Kiev and Brussels

WASHINGTON DC (TA-SS): A group of US congressmen headed by Gre-gory Meeks, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Com-mittee of the US House of Representatives, went to Kiev and Brussels to discuss the situation around U-kraine. This was reported o-n Tuesday on the website of the mentioned committee.

“In Brussels, the delegation will meet with representatives of NATO, the EU and NATO and EU countries to discuss the security situation in Eastern Europe and the build-up of the Russian military presence along the borders of Ukraine and Belarus. In Kiev, the delegation will meet with high-ranking Ukrainian officials, to discuss the situation and increase U.S. support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In addition to Meeks, the delegation included seven other Democrats and three Republican lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the United States, Australia, Great Britain, Germany, Canada are evacuating some of their diplomats and their families from Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on Tuesday that out of 129 diplomatic missions in Ukraine, only four countries – the United States, Australia, Great Britain, Germany – told Kiev about the decision to evacuate employees. Later on Tuesday, the decision to evacuate the families of its diplomats from Ukraine was announced by the Canadian Foreign Ministry, and the Kyodo agency, citing sources, said that the Japanese government was also studying the need to evacuate its citizens, including embassy staff.

All six countries also advised their citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine.

Kuleba called the decision of these countries to evacuate diplomats premature. According to the Ukrainian authorities, there are no real grounds for this.

In recent months, statements have been heard in the West, as well as in Kiev, about the alleged possible Russian invasion of Ukr-aine. The Kremlin called them empty and groundless escalation of tension. At the same time, Moscow did not rule out that this was being done to justify an attempt by force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine, and warned that such actions by Kiev would have the most serious consequences. Peskov stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of provocations to justify such statements, and warned that attempts to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine by force would have the most serious consequences.