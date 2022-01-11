Alexander Sharkovsky

Washington continues to persuade the governments of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to allow the United States to deploy military bases on the territory of these Central Asian countries. First of all, this will enable the American military and the MTR to conduct special operations in Afghanistan and deliver “over-the-horizon” missile strikes there against reconnaissance targets using long-range unman-ned aerial vehicles (UA-Vs). This topic became especially relevant after the mistake of the US Air Force drone pointing on August 29 last year, when a peaceful Afghan family was destroyed instead of terrorists.

An article in the Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs, at the expert level, provides recommendations for organizing the fight against the Taliban government in Afghanistan, such as: recognizing the National Salvation Front as an ally of the United States, starting interaction with it through diplomatic channels and, if conditions are right, recognize only his legitimate authority in Afghanistan. And accordingly, do not officially recognize the Taliban government and, accordingly, the Islamic Emirate; And most importantly, it is proposed to find allies among the neighboring countries in Afghanistan and organize interaction with them and neutral territorial entities to export their collaborators from Afghanistan.

Allies among the Central Asian countries of America are primarily needed to implement the strategy of “over-the-horizon strikes” using heavy long-range dr-ones. The United States in-tends at all costs to locate bases on the territory of Uz-bekistan or Tajikistan, wh-ich will host UAVs along with the infrastructure for maintenance and support, command posts, as well as special operations forces and analytical units to evaluate intelligence data and prepare recommendations for decision-making. for th-e use of shock drones. Fr-om these bases, it is plan-ned to support the so-called National Salvation Front (FNS) of Afghanistan, which is based on the Tajik diaspora. By the way, there are almost twice as many Tajiks in Afghanistan than in Tajikistan and this is the second largest Afghan ethnic group.

By the way, the very fact of providing support to the so-called FTS can be considered as the US intention to deploy not only special operations forces in Afghanistan, in order to conduct reconnaissance, target designation and assess the results of the use of attack drones, but also possibly to deploy the drones themselves in areas not controlled by the Taliban. Perhaps, for the sake of implementing these plans, there is now an intensification of the actions of the armed formations of the Federal Tax Service against the Taliban.

The decision on the combat use of long-range drones of the US Air Force was delegated to the head of Central Command (CENTCOM), now this position is occupied by General Kenneth McKenzie. Who, by the way, does not believe in the ability of the US military at the moment to confront the “terrorist threat” emanating from Afghanistan. As such, not only the Taliban are considered, but also the “wilayat Khorasan” – a branch of the “Islamic State” in Central Asia and Al-Qaeda. It is worth recalling that all these radical structures were formed not without the help of the US special services.

In October last year, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kal, during a hearing in the US Senate Armed Services Committee, hinted that, if necessary, in order to establish bases in the Central Asian region, the Pentagon would bribe the leadership of Tajikistan and / and Uzbekistan.

Moscow, in turn, strongly opposes America’s military presence in Central Asia, which for Russia is important for organizing its strategic defense. The Kremlin also realizes that the penetration of radical elements from Afghanistan to the north is a serious threat to the security of the Russian Federation. But, he argues in a very practical way, believing that the United States will not become an obstacle to the infiltration of Islamists into Russia, on the contrary, they will contribute to this in every possible way, using them as an instrument of a proxy war against Russia. Moreover, the States can cooperate with these elements up to their training, equipment and weapons. This has happened more than once in the past, and there is no doubt that Washington can repeat this experience.