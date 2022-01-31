‘US continues to prepare for all possible scenarios in situation around Ukraine’

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The United States and its allies continue to prepare for all scenarios in the situation around Ukraine. This was announced on Monday by United States President Joe Biden.

“If Russia is sincerely committed to resolving security concerns of both sides through dialogue, the United States, our allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith. If the Russian Federation instead chooses to abandon diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will be held accountable and will face < …> serious consequences. The United States, our partners and allies continue to prepare for any scenario,” Biden said in a written statement released in connection with the US-initiated meeting of the United Nations Security Council (SC) on the situation around Ukraine.

“Today at the United Nations Security Council, the United States presented in detail the essence of the Russian threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We also explained to the international community all the consequences of this threat not only for Ukraine, but for the basic principles of the United Nations Charter and the modern international order. <…> The world must have a clear understanding of the actions that Russia is threatening, and also [it must] be ready to respond to the risks that these actions pose to all of us Today’s meeting of the Security Council is an important step in uniting the whole world to speak with one voice, rejecting the use of force calling for military de-escalation, supporting diplomacy,” the American leader said.

Recently, in Western countries, as well as in Ukraine, there have been statements about a possible Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called such information empty and unfounded escalation of tension. Peskov stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone.

At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of provocations to justify such statements, and warned that attempts to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine by force would have the most serious consequences.