US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine: CIA director Burns says

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The United States continues to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia’s actions. This was stated by CIA director William Burns on Tuesday at a hearing in a special committee on intelligence of the US House of Representatives.

“We actively shared intelligence data with the Ukrainians and continue to do so. When I was in Kyiv in January, I presented to President Zelensky some of the details of Russia’s plans for Kyiv that we had at that time. We continued to do this on a daily basis,” he said.

Also, Director of Natio-nal Intelligence Avril Hay-nes told special committee on intelligence of the House of Representatives of Congress that China continues to be a top priority in the US intelligence community and is close to becoming the US’s equal rival in areas that affect national security.

“China remains a top priority for the [US] intelligence community. <…> China is moving ever closer to becoming [the US]’s equal competitor in areas of national security, [China] is seeking to revise global norms and institutions in its favor, and also challenges the United States in many areas, especially in economic, military and technological,” she said.

According to Haynes, “PRC is undertaking the la-rgest nuclear build-up in its history.” “[China] is working to catch up with or surpass the US capabilities in space, and also pose the l-argest, most active and persistent threat in terms of cy-ber espionage,” the head of national intelligence added.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has had a geopolitical shock and will have significant consequences in the long term, Haynes added.

“Russia, of course, remains a critical priority and continues to be under scrutiny in light of <…> the invasion of Ukraine, which has had a shock effect on the geopolitical order with implications for the future. We are only beginning to understand them, but they will important,” Haynes said at a House Intelligence Select Committee hearing.

