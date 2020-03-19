US coronavirus deaths hit 150, cases over 9,400

MARYLAND (AFP): The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. has hit 150, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases has swelled to over 9,400, while Washington state — where the epidemic was first reported in the country — continues to be the most affected with a death tally of 68.

Besides, 20 deaths were reported in New York and 16 in California.

The numbers of deaths in 19 other states remain in the singe-digits.

In all, 106 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease so far.

The Johns Hopkins figures far exceed the official tally compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are updated daily but only for cases reported by 04.00 p.m. local time (1600GMT) the preceding day.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, and has spread to at least 159 countries and territories around the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global pandemic, with it releasing figures indicating nearly 219,500 confirmed cases and deaths tally on the verge of 9,000 around the world as of Thursday.

Late Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a sweeping multibillion-dollar emergency aid package, estimated at $105 billion, to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The package includes free COVID-19 testing and paid family and sick leave for many Americans who otherwise lack such benefits. It applies to employees who work for companies that have between 50 and 500 employees. Companies below the lower employee threshold can apply for a waiver.

The Trump administration has been blasted for test kit unavailability, with several states saying federal authorities should allow them to develop their test kits.