US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,450 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Novel coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 67,600.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.15 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday), with 67,674 deaths.

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

Sunday’s 24-hour toll was similar to Saturday’s, showing a decline after hitting 2,502 on Wednesday.

Courtesy: (AFP)