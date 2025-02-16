US Counterterrorism Official Warns of Growing Global Threat from Jihadist Groups

Washington, (February 16, 2025); A senior US counterterrorism official, Sebastian Gorka, has highlighted the expanding global threat from jihadist groups. Speaking on February 11 at the U.S. Foreign Policy Council in Washington, D.C., Gorka, who serves as President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant secretary of state, stated that the threat from international jihadist groups has broadened significantly, and acknowledged a reduction in resources to combat them.

Gorka’s assessment is based on five key points:

Geographic Expansion – Jihadist groups are now more geographically dispersed, spanning regions like the Sahel, Central and East Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. He cited countries like Benin and Togo, which were once relatively unaffected, now experiencing jihadist activity that is compromising national sovereignty. Increased Capability and Use of Technology – Jihadist groups are increasingly capable of operating in various regions and utilizing new technologies to carry out their attacks, including encrypted social media apps for communication. Accommodating Nature – Gorka mentioned that these armed groups are adapting to the modern technological environment, leveraging digital platforms for coordination. Exploiting Border Weaknesses – He noted that the weakness in US border security, which has been an issue since President Trump’s national emergency declaration, has provided opportunities for jihadist groups to exploit vulnerabilities. Marginalization of Groups like Hezbollah and Hamas – Gorka also stated that groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, while still present, have been fundamentally weakened by conflicts, especially in regions like Gaza and Lebanon.

In his speech, Gorka stressed the growing international concerns and the need for a more proactive approach to counterterrorism efforts. The US has continued its operations against militant groups, with recent airstrikes and successful operations against Islamic State militants in Somalia and confrontations in Puntland.

Source: BBC News