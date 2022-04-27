US decision to supply “Afghan” helicopters to Ukraine violates international law: Russia says

MOSCOW (TASS): The US decision to supply helicopters to Ukraine destined for Afghanistan grossly violates the foundations of international law and the provisions of Russian-American contract documents. This was announced on Wednesday at the Fede-ral Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

“The voluntaristic decision of the United States to supply the mentioned “Afghan” helicopters to Ukraine grossly violates the foundations of international law and the provisions of Russian-American contract documents,” the ministry said.

The FSMTC of Russia protested against any illegal transfer to Ukraine or other countries of weapons and military equipment of Ru-ssian (Soviet) production, including helicopters supplied by JSC Rosoborone-xport under a major contract with the Pentagon concluded in 2011.

“This contract and the relevant end user certificates (one of the documents is attached as evidence) stipulate that this helicopter equipment is intended for transfer by the American side to the armed forces of Afghanistan and is not subject to re-export or transfer to any third country, with the exception of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, without consent of the Russian Federation,” the FSMTC of Russia stressed.

“The Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia officially declares that the fact that the American side equips the Ukrainian armed forces with the indicated Russian-made helicopters (Mi-17 intended for Afghanistan) will be illegal,” the service said.

The department stressed that “the recognition by Pentagon officials of the inability of the United States to oversee the further movement of weapons supplied by the Americans to Ukraine, and therefore the exclusion of their uncontrolled transfer to third parties, only exacerbates the already aggravated terrorist threat in the world.”

On April 25, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that it was difficult for the United States to track what was happening with the weapons transferred to Ukraine, since the United States did not have ground forces in Ukraine.

According to him, the United States held talks with the President and Minister of Defense of Ukraine “on the issue of the need to ensure that these weapons reach the addressee as efficiently as possible and do not fall into the hands of the enemy.”

