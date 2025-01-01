US ‘deeply concerned’ about RSF parallel government announcement

WASHINGTON (Agencies): The Trump administration said Wednesday that it was “deeply concerned” after Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they would form a parallel government.

Sudan has been locked in a war between the army and the RSF for nearly two years, plunging the country into what the United Nations describes as one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory.

“Attempts to establish a parallel government are unhelpful for peace & security for the country, and risk further instability & de facto partition of the country,” the State Department said in a post on X.

Washington’s position comes after a host of regional countries and the UN condemned the RSF announcement.

Saudi Arabia, which previously mediated ceasefire talks between the warring sides, has also rejected the RSF’s move, warning against “any step or illegal measure taken outside the framework of official institutions.”

Kuwait said it rejected “any unlawful actions taken outside the framework of legitimate state institutions” in Sudan, calling them “a threat to its territorial unity.” Qatar has also expressed its support for “Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity.”