US Defense Production Act and Coronavirus

US President Elect Joe Biden is considering to invoke defense production act to double down government’s efforts against Coronavirus after taking office on Jan 20 next year. This is on the top most priority of Biden’s first 100 days plan. US government is continuously struggling to overcome Coronavirus pandemic in the Country but the infectious pandemic is spreading every single day. The Coronavirus cases had crossed the figure of two hundred thousands a day despite having huge health infrastructures, medical facilities, research and production companies and all other human and financial resources on the disposal of the government. Trump administration remained failed to produce such a results against Corona pandemic as achieved by several other countries of the World including Pakistan.

Although, US government spent huge financial resources against the pandemic but lake of seriousness or commitment always displayed by the President Trump himself. This personal response had put negative impact on overall strategy and impression of the administration among the masses and at the international level. As per assessment of Analysts, this negative impression regarding Trump’s Policy on Corona pandemic has badly effected the Trump election campaign this year.

The democrats are setting stage for next four years term in the White House. Biden has displayed his cards in his first 100 days plan. Biden has already selected a team of health experts and scientists, which is vigorously working to formulate a health policy and Strategy to fight Coronavirus spread across the United States. Biden’s decision to invoke defense Production act to battle Coronavirus will crave huge popularity and acceptance among the masses. United States has done all it can do to overcome the Corona pandemic but still faced failure in this regard. US government had purchased 500 million doses of Corona vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna and additional 400 million vaccine doses have been ordered to few other firms. All these efforts are not sufficient to fullfil Americans needs. The invoking of Defense production act will enable the US government and manufacturing companies to produce Corona vaccine and other related equipments and services at war footing. This policy is likely to help the Biden’s administration to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic in next 6-8 months.