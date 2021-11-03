US delays supply of Black Hawk helicopters to Latvia

RIGA (TASS): The delivery of American Black Hawk attack helicopters to the National Armed Forces (NAF) of Latvia is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced on Wednesday by the commander of the National Armed Forces Leonids Kalnins at a meeting of the Seimas (parliament) commission for defense, internal affairs and the fight against corruption.

“It was planned that the first Black Hawk helicopter will be delivered to the NVS at the end of 2022, the next two in 2023, and the remaining [fourth] in 2024,” the local agency LETA reported. According to him, the delivery of helicopters is delayed due to the pandemic.

In September 2018, the Latvian government approved the purchase of four Black Hawk attack helicopters worth about € 175 million. The helicopters were planned to be purchased under the US defense funding program for foreign states and an intergovernmental agreement between the countries.

The US Department of State previously issued a permit for the sale of Sikorsky Aircraft UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Latvia. Four helicopters, ten engines, as well as related equipment and gear are expected to be delivered to this Baltic republic.