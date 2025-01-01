US delegation calls on Army Chief

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A high-level delegation from the United States, led by Mr. Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters on Wednesday.

Meeting came in the backdrop of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum. Appreciating the first-of-its-kind Forum, the delegation expressed confidence in Pakistan’s policy to develop vast untapped mineral wealth through mutually beneficial partnerships.

Commenting on the US Administration’s priorities where collaboration in mineral development with Pakistan is a core area of mutual interest, Mr. Meyer also expressed interest in Pakistan’s steadily improving investment landscape.

The meeting also afforded an opportunity to both sides for sharing perspective on global developments and Pakistan’s regional security imperatives. Both sides expressed confidence on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on the need to explore B2B avenues in addition to expanding existing G2G and P2P cooperation for comprehensively strengthening the relationship.