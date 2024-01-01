US delegation press conference in Damascus cancelled for ‘security concerns’

DAMASCUS (AFP): A planned press conference by a delegation of US diplomats visiting Syria’s capital on Friday was “cancelled due to security concerns”, an official with the US embassy said.

The delegation, which includes Barbara Leaf, the top State Department official for the Middle East, was in Damascus to meet with the country’s new authorities following the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.

The embassy official, Rana Hassan, did not say whether the diplomats had met with the country’s new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa.