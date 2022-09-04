US delegation visit flood-hit areas in Dadu

ISLAMABAD (NNI): A five-member delegation from the United States headed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has visited flood-hit areas in Dadu the district of the Sindh province.

The US delegation which also included ambassador Donald Blome reviewed the flood situation on the ground and during an aerial view of the area.

The members of the delegation were briefed by Major General Dilawar Khan, Brigadier Hasnat Ahmed and DC Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah about the ongoing relief activities and losses caused by the torrential rains and floods in the affected areas. The delegation praised the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of the armed forces. The US congresswoman also met flood victims and distributed gifts among them. The members of the delegation appreciated the professional services of the Pakistan Army. The delegation reiterated its commitment that America and the American people stand with Pakistan in this hour of difficulty. The hosts reiterated to further strengthen the friendship between America and Pakistan.

They assured Pakistan’s generous assistance in the form of food, tents, and medicines to deal with the flood disaster. The American delegation also distributed rations to some flood-affected women.

