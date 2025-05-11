US democracy threatened by ‘antisemitism’ crackdown

Ray Hanania

Ever since university protests began in response to Israel’s indiscriminate bombings of civilian targets in Gaza, the pro-Israel movement in America has ratcheted up its long-running campaign to demonize Palestinians.

Over the past two years, numerous reports asserting that there has been an increase in antisemitism have been released by the Anti-Defamation League, which has long been a forum for anti-Palestinian hate, and many other pro-Israel activist groups. Their assertions have been embraced without challenge by both the media and many mainstream American politicians.

It is true that many students at university campuses around the US have clashed over the issue of a ceasefire in Gaza, but the media, politicians and government officials have only addressed one side.

Only the pro-Palestinian protesters have been accused of engaging in violence and antisemitism, even though many of them are Jewish themselves.

Despite the chorus of anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hatred that we have seen but which has not been reported by the media or called out by politicians, many in the Jewish community do not agree with the assertions of the anti-Palestinian extremists.

If there is antisemitism at college campuses during the pro-Palestinian protests, there is certainly anti-Arab, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate there too. Some of it manages to seep into the mainstream media, which cowers under the threat of being targeted by weaponized antisemitism.

There have been many instances of protesters in Israel chanting “death to Arabs.” And I can almost understand it happening in Israel, a state ruled by an apartheid government that discriminates against Christian and Muslim Arabs. But to hear the same chants coming from pro-Israel activists in America and seeing nothing done about it is shocking.

Reuters was one of the few that reported on an incident last month, in which pro-Israel activists surrounded pro-Palestinian protesters during a visit to New York by the racist Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The difference in the story was that the reporting suggested doubts as to whether it was about an Arab woman being targeted by “death to Arab” chants or an incident that involved hate going in both directions.

That is part of the problem caused by the bias that exists in US politics and the media. When something allegedly happens to Jews, it is unquestionably “antisemitism,” to the point where action is immediately taken to punish, for example, the university where the protesters gathered.

When the incidents involve anti-Arab hatred, it is watered down and “balanced” by counter-accusations. Listen to how New York City Mayor Eric Adams described last month’s incident: “Initial reports indicate that one female protester was isolated from her group, harassed by counter-protesters and suffered injuries. In another incident, a second woman was surrounded and subjected to vile threatening by counter-protesters.”

The threats against the Arab victim were described as her being “harassed” by the “counter-protestors,” even though she suffered injuries. But in the same sentence, Adams ramps up the emotion by asserting that another woman was subjected to “vile threatening” actions. He never describes the victims as being Arab. But when the victims are Jewish, they are always described as such to enhance the assertions of antisemitism.

Like most American politicians, Adams does not seem to see an equivalency between antisemitism and racist anti-Arab hate. Why? Because it is not in his political best interests to do so.

The concern here is not about fighting hatred. Antisemitism is already a violation of the law, as are most other acts of hatred. But allegations of antisemitism are weaponized to silence critics of Israel and used as the basis for punitive actions, including students being expelled from college.

Arab Americans, particularly those who speak out against the war crimes being committed by a foreign country, Israel, are being harassed, targeted and intimidated by the authorities. Victims include both citizens and noncitizens who are in the country legally.

America is going through a period of enhanced repressive policies that undermine the constitutional rights accorded not only to citizens but also to individuals who have legal status as residents or students. The fundamental basis of American democracy is due process, which means ensuring that all of an accused’s legal rights — including being innocent until proven guilty — are respected.

While I am convinced that all these people will, in the end, win their cases against these exaggerated and illegal accusations, the cost to American democracy is so great that it may be irreparably damaged.

Courtesy: arabnews