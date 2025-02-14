US Deploys 5,000 Soldiers Along Mexico Border, Numbers Could Increase

Washington, February 14, 2025: A top U.S. military official has confirmed that around 5,000 active-duty soldiers are stationed along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. General Gregory Guillot, head of U.S. Northern Command, told lawmakers on Thursday that this number could increase further.

Guillot also revealed that the military has intensified intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, particularly targeting drug cartels, which are seen as a major driver of illegal migration. He stated that airborne ISR is being used to gather more intelligence on cartel activities and find ways to counter them.

On his first day of his second term, Trump signed an executive order directing military leaders to send as many troops as needed to achieve “complete operational control” of the border. He also called for the removal of restrictions on the use of drones within eight kilometers (five miles) of the border.

Trump has also used economic pressure to push Mexico and Canada to take stronger action against illegal crossings. In November, he announced 25% tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports to force them to curb drug and human trafficking. After negotiations, both countries secured temporary exemptions, with Mexico agreeing to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to its northern border.

The increased U.S. military presence has raised concerns about possible clashes with cartels. Trump’s recent executive order designating cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations” has heightened tensions. His border czar, Tom Homan, warned that violence could escalate due to the cartels’ record-high smuggling profits. Some Republican officials, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have even supported military strikes on cartel operations.

Mexico has strongly opposed any potential U.S. military action on its soil, calling it a violation of sovereignty. However, President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the current U.S. surveillance flights are not a new development and confirmed that Mexico will seek further clarification through diplomatic channels.

General Guillot also told lawmakers that increased U.S. maritime presence might be needed, working in coordination with the Coast Guard.

Source: Al Jazeera