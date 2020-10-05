US deploys advanced military assets in Japan

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Tokyo, Japan, October 5-7 to promote the US-Japan Alliance as a force for transparency, accountability, openness, prosperity, and peace in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, said the US State Department in an official statement.

The statement also briefly explained the U.S-Japan alliance for security cooperation, economic cooperation and for the peace of Indo-Pacific region. The official sources of US State Department released a statement that explained vision of US regarding the U.S-Japan partnership.

According to the statement of US State Department, US-Japan relationship is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

“Japan and the United States continue to strengthen our steadfast alliance every day, drawing on our common values and interests to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said the Official Spokesperson.

The statement issued by the US State Department mentioned that the alliance between US-Japan is based on the foundations of democratic values, maintenance of stability in the Indo-Pacific region, protection of political, economic freedoms and respect for human rights.

It also highlighted the US and Japan aim to cooperate on global issues that includes the development assistance, global health, women empowerment, cooperation in the field of Information and Communication Technology, secure transition to 5G networks.

The official spokesperson said that both states collaborate broadly in science and technology, with joint initiatives that have led to new ideas and advancements in fields as varied as infectious diseases, particle physics, advanced computing, fusion plasma, materials discovery, neuroscience, space, cancer biology, and natural disaster resiliency.

Japan and the United States are making progress toward the shared vision of a “free” and “open Indo-Pacific region” through partnerships such as the Japan-US Strategic Energy Partnership (JUSEP), Japan-US Strategic Digital Economy Partnership (JUSDEP), and the Japan-US-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), the statement highlights.

The Statement released by US Statement Department on the US-Japan partnership also includes brief explanation on the strong economic ties between two states.

US-Japan bilateral economic relationship is one of strongest and broadest economic partnerships in the world and features substantial trade and investment flows, mentions the official statement.

The Statement divulges that both states are keen to establish stronger economic ties and both the states still are top trading partners.

US and Japan exchange goods and services worth of $300 billion each year.

United States is Japan’s top source of direct investment, and Japan is the top investor in the United States, with $644.7 billion invested in 2019 across all 50 states.

Japanese-owned firms support 885,000 jobs in the United States. Both countries acknowledge the important role of women as drivers of economic progress in all sectors, divulged the official statement.

The statement also highlights importance of US-Japan Trade Agreement that came into force on January 1st, 2020.

This agreement is significant for providing new market access that will surely benefit US and Japan.

This agreement will help both the states in eliminating or reducing tariffs of approximately $7.2 billion in US agricultural exports.

The US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement that entered into force the same day includes high-standard provisions that ensure data can be transferred across borders without restrictions, guarantee consumer privacy protections, promote adherence to common principles for addressing cyber security challenges, support effective use of encryption technologies, and boost digital trade, cited the statement of US State Department.

The official statement of US State Department also highlighted the strong alliance of US and Japan for security cooperation and stability of Indo-Pacific region.

60 year long US-Japan Alliance has served as the cornerstone of peace, stability, and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region. The US commitment to the US-Japan Security Treaty of 1960 is unwavering, cited the statement.

This includes US-Japan alliance that affirms rules-based approach and respect for international law; this includes law of the Sea and countering the threat posed by DPRK’s dangerous and illicit nuclear arsenal.

The depth of the US commitment to the US-Japan Alliance is evidenced by the approximately 55,000 US military personnel stationed in Japan, and the thousands of Department of Defense civilians and family members who live and work alongside them, declared the statement.

The United States has also deployed its most capable and advanced military assets to Japan, including the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, revealed the statement.

The statement highlighted that both the states are committed to security cooperation based on shared regional and global objectives.