US designates corrupt state prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Diana Kajmakovic, a state prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14033 for being responsible for or complicit in corruption or the undermining of democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans. Today’s action furthers the United States’ strategy to hold accountable those who carry out destabilizing activity in the Western Balkans. These activities occur against the backdrop of BiH’s most serious political crisis since 1995, as ethno-nationalist politicians and affiliated patronage networks continue to undermine the country.

“Diana Kajmakovic has continued to undermine democracy and the rule of law in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “Today’s designation reinforces the United States’ commitment to a stable and prosperous Bosnia and Herzegovina by targeting an individual who has played a central role in enabling corruption in the country.”

Corrupt State Prosecutor

The BiH State Prosecutor’s Office was established with a number of objectives including ensuring respect for human rights and the rule of law in the country. Its work is carried out according to the constitution and laws of BiH and requires that prosecutors perform their duties without favor, bias, or prejudice. The independence of the BiH judicial system is a prerequisite to the rule of law.

Despite these obligations to avoid prosecutorial malfeasance, Diana Kajmakovic (Kajmakovic) is a brazenly corrupt BiH state prosecutor with links to criminal organizations. As part of a larger crackdown on organized crime and narcotics trafficking in BiH, investigators analyzed private conversations conducted via encrypted messaging applications. Criminals in these encrypted conversations mentioned Kajmakovic, who worked on some of the investigations concerning this activity. In support of narcotics traffickers and other criminals, Kajmakovic helped hide evidence, prevent prosecution, and otherwise assist criminal activity in exchange for personal gain. She also attempted to block an investigation into her apparent criminal affiliates.

Kajmakovic was designated today pursuant to E.O. 14033 for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in, actions or policies that undermine democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans. Kajmakovic was additionally designated pursuant to E.O. 14033 for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in, corruption related to the Western Balkans.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated individual that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or persons within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons, unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt. U.S. persons may face civil or criminal penalties for violations of these prohibitions.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, but also from OFAC’s willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with U.S. law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior.