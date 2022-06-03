US’ designation of Russian oligarch

The United States Department of State has designated several Russian oligarchs, elites along with their family members and entities associated with those individuals in a bid to dent Russia’s war potential against Ukraine and also called on its partners and allies to denounce the so-called aggressor, violator of human rights and abuse of fundamental freedoms. According to details, the Department of State has sanctioned God Nisanov, Evgeny Novitskiy, Alexey Mordashov, and his multibillion-dollar firms including Severgroup, Algoritm, Severstal, and Nord Gold. In addition to above named individuals and entities, America has designated the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakarova, Sergei Gorkov, head of the RosGeo, along with his wife and two adult children due to their allegiance with Russian government and supporting role in Putin’s invasion against its neighbor.

In fact, the American doctrine of economic sanctions and personnel designations had gone beyond its limit and American authorities are now resorting to trivial things and immaterial maneuvers which do not have any impact on Russia’s war capabilities and hinted only America’s allegiance with Ukraine. Apparently, US strategic objectives were accomplished during the initial phase after sanctioning of Russian state institutions, banking system and top tier of Russian leadership. Although, western economic and financial sanctions had affected Russia’s war potential but failed to halt Russian aggression in Ukraine, while the United States and allies imposed several rounds of sanctions against the Russian Federation but the situation still persists. Although Russian aggression is growing worse against its weak neighbor with every passing day, American strategists are now using flimsy measures against their worst enemy which demonstrate their helplessness and shortsightedness. Currently, China is the biggest supporter of Moscow and its support becomes more detrimental when Beijing experiences a coercive policy from the United States. Although Secretary Blinken has made rapprochement with China in recent days, this endeavor is less likely to work because American adversaries had forged an undeclared alliance against their common foe. Seemingly, America has to discover an out of the box solution to wrap up the war in Ukraine.