US diplomat to fly to Israel

TEL AVIV (Agencies): US deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian afdairs Hady Amr will fly to Israel later today as Washington ups its engagement aimed at deescalating the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas, two sources familiar with the matter tell The Times of Israel.

It will be Amr’s first trip to the region as a Biden administration official. With the assistant secretary for Near Eastern affairs not yet approved by Congress and with no plans to appoint a special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Amr is the most senior member of the administration focusing on the issue.